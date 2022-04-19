In March this year, it was announced that will be directing a web series based on ’s book The Immortals of Meluha which is the first of the Shiva Trilogy. Well, in the book, Sati’s character is very important and the makers are on a hunt to find the perfect Sati for their series. According to a report in Mid-day, the makers are considering or for the role, and the two actresses have already done look tests for the series. Also Read - The Archies: Amitabh Bachchan excited for grandson Agastya Nanda's debut; says, 'There cannot be greater joy'

A source told the tabloid, "The makers have done elaborate meetings with Kriti as well as Shraddha over the past two months. Both actors have also done look tests. Their shoot schedules will have to be considered while deciding since the web series demands a bulk of dates. But most importantly, Sati's casting will depend on who plays Shiva. The hunt for the male lead is underway."

Well, it will surely be interesting to watch Kriti or Shraddha as Sati in the web series. Meanwhile, the audience is also keen to know which actor will portray the role of Shiva in it.

When the series was announced, Shekhar Kapur had stated, “Amish’s Shiva Trilogy has been India’s great publishing sensation, crossing every age and class. It’s not just mythology, it’s modern storytelling at its best, lending itself to a beautiful international series.”

Kapur is known for his movies like Masoom, Mr. India, Bandit Queen, and others. He will be making his directorial comeback with the British film What's Love Got to Do With It? which is slated to release this year. His last feature film was the 2007 release Elizabeth: The Golden Age which starred in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Kriti and Shraddha have their kitty full with multiple films. The former will be seen in movies like Bhediya, Ganapath – Part 1, Adipurush, and Shehzaada. Shraddha has ’s next and Naagin lined up.