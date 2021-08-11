Kuruthi movie review: Fans laud Prithviraj for playing a 'bold' character despite being a big star; call his role 'raw, rough and real'

Well, Malayalam cinema is making a special place in our hearts with their gripping story-telling and impeccable performances. After 's Malik, another Mollywood film titled Kuruthi featuring Prithviraj in lead roles, has released today on Amazon Prime Video and is garnering rave reviews from the audience. Netizens have praised Prithvi for playing such a bold and raw character despite being a huge name in the industry. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Say what! THIS Bollywood star to play lead antagonist in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2?

Where Malik Stopped, #Kuruthi Restarted... The Winning Streak Of Mollywood Continues ? Undoubtedly MALAYALAM FILM INDUSTRY is the Best in India ? pic.twitter.com/qS4tjTdDGy — Alexander Super Tramp (@super_tramp97) August 10, 2021

#Kuruthi : A relevantly engrossing film which touches the right notes of the topic under discussion. It takes some boldness from a Big star to play such a character and Kudos to @PrithviOfficial for that. Brilliant performance from Roshan and Mamukkoya as well Recommended? pic.twitter.com/ssK7JDE9T3 — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) August 10, 2021

#Kuruthi (Malayalam|2021) - AMAZON PRIME. Bold ‘Religious’ Content, Neat Narration & Dialogues. Intense Perf from all d actors. Mamukoya’s characterization mass. Music Edits & Camera superb. Started slow, picks up aftr 25Mins, 2nd Hlf is predictable bt engaging. DECENT Thriller! pic.twitter.com/HuxhJEVnyQ — Christopher Kanagaraj (@CKReview1) August 11, 2021

#Kuruthi A brilliantly conceived gory, dark tale with a taut making. Makes some strong, hard-hitting statements about religious conflicts. Gonna be a hot topic for upcoming days. #Mamukoya steals the shows along with a bunch of promising talents. @PrithviOfficial @Poffactio pic.twitter.com/u6XQTXqNKA — Rahul Babu (@rahulbabu1011) August 10, 2021

#Kuruthi #kuruthireview

RAW. ROUGH. REAL.

a well Crafted dark thriller with full on gripping elements throughout the movie. ? 75% pic.twitter.com/K78ztpJkkO — M.Amal ? (@Amalmurali_) August 10, 2021

Hate! Man always need something to hate. To maintain that hatred between us, there will always be "Them and "Us". A spark of hate is all you need. To ignite a raging fire As the fire rages.We keep hating to make sure it never dies. These words are timeless.#kuruthi #AmazonPrime pic.twitter.com/WbGOme9qdW — Vishnu A Prem (@VishnuAPrem1) August 10, 2021

#Kuruthi - Supremely Engaging, Intense, Action Movie Which Talks About A Very Relevent Issue That's In The Society, Extremely Bold Movie, Kudos To #PrithvirajSukumaran For Producing & Intensly Performing The Character Of Laiq? — SS | Wear Mask ? (@SSTweeps) August 10, 2021

His Each And Every Dailogues were Sharp, Pin Point and Absolutely Intense. So Happy To Watch This Kind Character from The Legendary Actor #Mamukkoya#Kuruthi pic.twitter.com/1WztMiKWBQ — Alexander Super Tramp (@super_tramp97) August 10, 2021

Directed by Manu Warrier, the film also features Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa and Mamukoya in pivotal roles. So, are you planning to watch the film this weekend? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Pushpa: Allu Arjun's action sequence gets leaked; fans call it a 'mass scene'