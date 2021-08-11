Kuruthi movie review: Fans laud Prithviraj for playing a 'bold' character despite being a big star; call his role 'raw, rough and real'

Prithviraj starrer Kuruthi is directed by Manu Warrier and also features Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa and Mamukoya in pivotal roles.