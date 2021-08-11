Kuruthi movie review: Fans laud Prithviraj for playing a 'bold' character despite being a big star; call his role 'raw, rough and real'

Well, Malayalam cinema is making a special place in our hearts with their gripping story-telling and impeccable performances. After Fahadh Faasil's Malik, another Mollywood film titled Kuruthi featuring Prithviraj in lead roles, has released today on Amazon Prime Video and is garnering rave reviews from the audience. Netizens have praised Prithvi for playing such a bold and raw character despite being a huge name in the industry. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Say what! THIS Bollywood star to play lead antagonist in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2?
Directed by Manu Warrier, the film also features Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Srindaa and Mamukoya in pivotal roles. So, are you planning to watch the film this weekend? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Pushpa: Allu Arjun's action sequence gets leaked; fans call it a 'mass scene'
