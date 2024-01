The latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 saw two graceful personalities, Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor gracing the couch. Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor got candid like never before in the latest KWK 8 episode. During the show, Karan Johar, who is known for playing Cupid, making a delulu or imaginary casting which might or might not turn true yet again asked Zeenat to cast Bollywood actresses for two of her movies.

Also Read - KWK8: Neetu Kapoor exposes Jaya Bachchan's 'mili bhagat' with the paparazzi

Zeenat Aman picks Bollywood actresses for Satyam Shivam Sundaram and her biopic

Karan Johar asked Zeenat Aman in a rapid-fire segment to pick an actress from the current lot for a hypothetical version of Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2. We have so many talented actresses in today's generation. However, it was not difficult for the yesteryear Diva to pick a name. Without waiting for a breath she took Deepika Padukone's name for Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2. Deepika essayed the role of an acid attack victim in Chhapaak. Maybe, the veteran star saw it and was impressed by her acting chops. But, it certainly is a great choice.

Next, the host of Koffee With Karan 8 asked Zeenat to pick an actress who she sees playing her in her biopic. This time too, with no hesitation but confidence, Zeenat Aman took the name of Priyanka Chopra. Well, that's a great choice really. We all are missing Priyanka Chopra in movies and it would be great to see her in a biopic.

Watch this Bollywood video here:

A couple of months ago, Zeenat Aman shared an anecdote on Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She shared a picture with Shashi Kapoor who was the hero of the movie with her. The actress recalls the shooting of a song called Chanchal Sheetal Nirmal Komal from the movie and hailed it as a psychedelic experience. She shared a BTS from the sets revealing that the director Raj Kapoor was an aesthete to the core. Having worked with South beauties and trained dancers, he envisioned a classical sequence in the song as well. However, Zeenat was far from knowing any classical dance routine. Zeenat was in tears and feared sinking the movie because of the same. Raj Kapoor came to her rescue and asked Sohanlal to teach her some mudras and not keep any heavy routine. Interesting, no?