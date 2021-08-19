Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai FIRST LOOK: TV star Surbhi Jyoti set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Jassie Gill – plot deets inside

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai is a romantic-comedy based on a funny and viral, real-life incident, starring Jassie Gill, Surbhi Jyoti, Vijay Raaz, Bijendra Kala, Atul Shrivastava and National Award winner and the late Surekha Sikri