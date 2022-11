is all set to make a debut as an actor. He is teaming up with for a socio-political web series titled as Laal Batti. This will be his first web series. He has worked with Prakash Jha before in and 's Rajneeti. Laal Batti will see him in the role of a lawyer, as per reports. Prakash Jha's Aashram is one of the most successful web shows on the Indian OTT space. This is supposed to be a completely one in terms of story and setting. Nana Patekar spoke about his comeback in one interview and confirmed that he is a part of Laal Batti. The veteran had been in the news for the scandal.

Now, sources have told us that the makers have got on board. She is very well known in the TV space for shows like Na Aana Is Des Laado, , Gustakh Dil and others. Meghna Malik has been seen on web series like Aranyak (Netflix), Mirzapur and Bandish Bandits. Her last movie was Anek. The source told us that she is playing the role of wife of Nana Patekar. It looks like Prakash Jha is putting together a formidable cast for the show.

Nana Patekar was seen in the 202o movie It's My Life as a businessman. He has a film Tadka on his hands. Nana Patekar had a tough time after Tanushree Dutta spoke about how she was allegedly harassed by him on sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. Tanushree Dutta again claimed in 2022 as she has been targeted by Nana Patekar, Bollywood mafia and their paid cohorts. Nana Patekar had denied all the charges of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta. Prakash Jha's Aashram sort of resurrected the career of .