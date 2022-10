Laal Singh Chaddha was Aamir Khan's ambitious project. The film that was a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump took several years to make. It went through the pandemic and was delayed in its release. But when it did hit the theatres, it did not get the welcome that Aamir Khan had anticipated. The Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend ahead of the film's release allegedly had its effect on the box office collections of the film. It turned out to be Aamir Khan's worst film as per its box office numbers. Well, now the film has premiered on OTT. Also Read - Dussehra 2022: Before Adipurush releases, check out how Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and more celebrated Raavan Dahan in THESE movies

Laal Singh Chaddha premieres on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha has premiered on Netflix within 55 days of its release and it is all over entertainment news. It is coming as a surprise to many as it was Aamir Khan who had stated that he won't release his film on OTT for at least 6 months after the release. As reported by India Today, in an interview had said that the curiosity around films and watching them in theatres has reduced because films immediately release on OTT. Thus, he likes to keep a gap of at least 6 months between his film's theatrical and OTT release. It was anticipated that Laal Singh Chaddha will follow the same but instead, it has now premiered on OTT in a span of 55 days. Poor box office collection can be its cause?

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha which also starred and failed to do wonders at the box office. It turned out to be among the worst-grossing Bollywood films of this year. The film struggled to even cross the Rs 50 crore mark in India. Oversees, it did an average business.

's viral scene

As the film has now premiered on OTT, netizens are tripping over Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha. The scene has been leaked online.