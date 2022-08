Laal Singh Chaddha is based on 1994 multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which traces the evolution of Tom Hanks' eponymous character through the annals of American history. Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to take a similar path and the trailer of the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer, which dropped between the IPL 2022 final, signifies just that, with a young Aamir Khan suffering a walking impediment plus mental challenges, only to overcome the former and undertake a life-changing, cross-country marathon. Also Read - Pranitha Subhash REACTS to criticism on post where she's sitting at her husband's feet; says, 'That's hardly a point to debate'

Aamir Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor wasn't his first choice

On the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan 7, both and will be seen as guests. When host Karan Johar asks the former if Kareena Kapoor Khan was always his first choice as the leading lady of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir replied, "A a casting director mentioned a new actress and showed me a video of the newbie. The ad also featured Kareena with the newcomer. We were looking at the video for someone else. Advait (Director Advait Chandan) and I were watching and we saw Kareena in that and we were lost in Kareena. Both of us looked at each other and we said, 'Why not Kareena?' Now, I cannot imagine else in this role other than Kareena."

Was Manushi Chhillar considered for Laal Singh Chaddha?

When Karan prodded him further about the identity of the actress they were considering, Aamir responded, "That's not important. That girl also was very good. No doubt about it. However, according to entertainment news Instagram handle Diet Sabya, Kareena had featured in an ad with ex-Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who made her Bollywood debut earlier this year in Samrat Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar, and it's quite possible that she was considered by Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan as the leading lady of Laal Singh Chaddha.