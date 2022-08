Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has had a bitter-sweet experience at the box office in India and abroad. However, the makers have been trying to rake in big moolah from the OTT release deal of the film. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film was reportedly in talks to be sold for the digital premiere for upwards of Rs. 150 crores. Not just this, the makers also wanted the film to release on OTT only after 6 months from its theatrical release. This is because Aamir Khan was looking to redo the Dangal magic with Laal Singh Chaddha in China. However, as per reports, Netflix offered only Rs. 80-90 crores and as per a report on Bollywood Hungama, the deal was later dropped down to Rs. 50 crores following the box office performance. It is being said that the makers also dropped down their asking price and settled for Rs. 125 crores and were also looking at an OTT release on Voot. But there is a twist once again. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection overseas: Aamir Khan film not doing as well as suggested? Lagging behind 83, Sooryavanshi

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha to have an OTT release

Aamir Khan, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha and Netflix have once again refreshed their talks about the film's OTT release. As per a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, after the heated discussions the last time around, both the makers and the OTT major have been able to agree to terms after realising that the deal could benefit both of them. For Aamir, he stands to gain from Netflix's global reach, whereas, the OTT major's faith in the film has been restored following its box office performance overseas. Talking about the box office figures, Laal Singh Chaddha earned USD 7.5 million (Rs. 59.89 crores and earned Rs 56.03 crores in India till August 22) at the end of the second weekend. It became the highest overseas grosser of 2022 in the international markets, beating 's Gangubai Kathiawadi by just a margin [USD 7.47 million] and racing ahead of 's 2 [USD 5.88 million] and The Kashmir Files [USD 5.7 million]. Entertainment News is full of Laal Singh Chaddha and Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan's Netflix being sold at lesser amount?

And there is good news for Aamir Khan fans and those who skipped watching the film in theatres and were waiting for Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release. The film will not wait for six months till its OTT premiere but follow the eight weeks window before it hits your home and phone screens. However, the makers have had to lower down their asking price further. According to the same report, it is somewhere between Aamir's price of Rs 125 crores and Netflix's offer of Rs 80 crore. But it is still below the Rs 100 crore mark. Well, we cannot wait for an official announcement now.