Laal Singh Chaddha is based on 1994 multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which traces the evolution of Tom Hanks' eponymous character through the annals of American history. Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to take a similar path and the trailer of the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer, which dropped between the IPL 2022 final, signifies just that, with a young Aamir Khan suffering a walking impediment plus mental challenges, only to overcome the former and undertake a life-changing, cross-country marathon. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more Bollywood actors who starred as main leads with heroes they once played supporting roles to

Laal Singh Chaddha vs Forrest Gump

Aamir Khan sports a -esque oversized beard et al in Laal Singh Chaddha, probably just prior to running the marathon as evidenced in the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer – yet never being able to completely break free of his psychological obstacle yet being able to achieve remarkable feats as a part of several major events throughout the course of Indian history. The similarities are obviously there with , but this being Aamir, we can't wait to see the spin he's given the film to set it apart from the originaal. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut turns Bollywood box office analyst to defend Dhaakad – here's where she got it right and where she was wrong

Laal Singh Chaddha OTT release date

A well-placed source in the industry has now exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Laal Singh Chaddha will release digitally around the first or second week of October, a good 8-9 weeks apart from its theatrical release date as per a deal reached between the makers and exhibitors (theatre owners). What's more, our source added that the movie is expected to not arrive on OTT before this stipulated time period regardless the fate of the and starrer at the box office. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Uorfi Javed gets praised by Ranveer Singh,Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin faces complaint, Naagin 6 gets an extension and more

Advertisement

Aamir Khan's next movies after Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan is said to have met Director Siddharth P Malhotra of Hichki fame and apparently liked one of his ideas that he bounced and seems to have asked him to develop it into a script. There’s also the official adaptation of heartwarming Spanish drama Campeones, which Aamir Khan is likely to announce after Laal Singh Chaddha's theatrical release. Besides the two aforementioned films, word is that Aamir Khan has also been offered a biopic on a controversial lawyer. Finally, there’s the Gulshan Kumar biopic, Moghul, which has been on Aamir Khan’s radar for quite some time.