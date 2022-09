Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has not matched the expectations when it comes to box office collection in India. However, the film did better business in overseas markets. Add to it, the reactions to the film have been mixed. Now, the film is all set to premiere on OTT and the makers are hoping that the film will get the love that is due during the digital premiere. As per the latest reports, Aamir and Kareena's labour of love Laal Singh Chaddha will be on OTT from October 20. It is interesting to note that earlier there was buzz that the film will only release on OTT six months after the theatrical release. But the makers and the OTT platform have decided to not wait that long and catch the audience who may still be interested in watching the film and decided to not watch in theatres. As per India Today, the film will hit Netflix from October 20. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and family make rushed exit from airport; netizens says, 'Bhayankar jhagda karke aaye hai'

According to earlier reports on India Today and Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha didn't get the amount that they were expecting from this deal. While they were looking at fetching something to the tunes of a whopping Rs 150 crore, Netflix offered Rs 80-90 crore. The final deal seems to be somewhere upwards of Rs 100 crore with both Aamir Khan and Netflix mutually agreeing to the terms. It is also reported that Aamir decided to forgo his acting fee for the film, around Rs 100 crore, to shoulder the losses incurred due to the film's poor box office performance.

It was also said that Aamir Khan was down and disappointed about his conviction turning out to be untrue and decided to take a break from films. It was being said that his highly-anticipated Mogul was also put on the backburner. However, we hear that Aamir is only on a short break before he bounces back and starts working on his next project. He has at least three projects and he will green light one of these soon.