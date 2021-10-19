Squid Game: Schools warn parents against letting children watch the Netflix series

Netflix show Squid Game is making headlines for its popularity. It has become the OTT platforms BIGGEST shows ever, leaving behind the big popular ones like Money Heist, Stranger Things, Bridgerton and more. However, while the game gets a real life version which will be played in UAE and fans across the globe recreate their own versions of Squid Game, ensuring fame as their videos go viral, parents and teachers are having a hard time due to the series. According to reports, a council in the south of England has advised parents not to let their children watch the Netflix show Squid Game. This decision came into effect following reports that kids as young as six and seven year-old are copying its violent challenges. Also Read - THIS mashup video of Netflix's Squid Game and 3 Idiots will make you go ROFL – watch

In its email to parents and guardians, the education safeguarding team from Central Bedfordshire council urged them to "be vigilant since children and young people are copying games and violence from Netflix series Squid Game".

The show revolves around indebted contestants who play games for cash and are shot dead if they fail. In the show, the characters use specialised weapons and equipment and but these violent versions of other common playground games makes it easy for children to recreate it. The viral videos that are made around the show are also a point of concern. While a lot of young people and children have not seen Squid Game or have no access to watch it on Netflix, the viral videos on other social media platforms are easily accessible to them which is then becoming a trend, forcing kids to recreate their own versions of the games in Squid Game.

What is most concerning is that kids are not sticking to just playing the games but using physical violence to "punish" as an alternative to killing, for the ones who lose the game. The most popular trend that is picking up is the red light, green light or the grandmother's footsteps, where players attempt at reaching the finish line while the gamesmaster's back is turned towards them. One is required to freeze on the spot whenever the grandmother or the Squid Game doll turns around so as to save themselves.

This month a school in Belgium said children were beating up those who moved in lieu of shooting them, as in Squid Game.

The Central Bedfordshire council also said in its email that children and young people are ‘playing’ Squid Game at school and viewing it on YouTube and TikTok, while also accessing game version inspired by the show which is available on various gaming platforms.