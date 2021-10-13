Netflix's Squid Game is currently one of the most popular and talked-about shows. The Korean show is gaining wide appreciation from all corners. Fans are hooked to the show and are even showering love on the cast. Indian-origin actor Anupam Tripathi essays the role of Ali in Squid Game. He lived in Delhi before moving to South Korea 11 years ago. Recently, he revealed what was his mother's reaction to his newfound success. Also Read - Monday Memes: Squid Game gets a Bollywood twist that will make you ROFL

In an interview with News18, he stated that his family is pretty happy and excited to see him shinning so bright. However, his mother also warned him to not let success get to his head. He also expressed gratitude for the kind of upbringing his mother has given to him. He was quoted saying, "She is very sweet. I told her that her son is now being asked about from around the world. She was very happy for me and congratulated me. She also said, ‘Zyaada udna mat. Paanv zameen par tika kar rakhna (Don’t get carried away by your success. Be rooted).’ That humility and that kind of upbringing she has given me and I am very thankful to her. All my relatives and people I know are very happy about the show and they have only great things to say."

Meanwhile, Squid Game has become a number 1 show in the world. It has reportedly registered 111 million views. The K-drama stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Kim Joo-ryoung, Heo Sung-tae, Oh Young-soo, Lee Yoo-mi and Gong Yoo, among many others.