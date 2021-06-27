Trending OTT News Today: Akshaye Khanna's State of Seige -Temple Attack teaser looks exciting, Narappa and Drushyam 2 to have a digital release and more

It was an exciting day in the world of OTT today. Just like every other day, a lot of celebrities, films and series grabbed headlines for taking the OTT route. These days a lot of Bollywood celebrities are also opening up to the webspace and honestly, it is quite interesting. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko at the OTT newsmakers of the day here: Also Read - State of Siege - Temple Attack teaser: ZEE5's State of Siege returns for an exciting spinoff film with Akshaye Khanna, Vivek Dahiya and Gautam Rode

State of Seige – Temple Attack's exciting teaser

Zee5 premium folks and the makers of State of Seige have dropped a teaser of their spin-off film, State of Siege – Temple Attack. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Vivek Dahiya, , Manjari Phadnis, Parvin Dabas, , , and more. The teaser has some amazing thrills which makes us wonder how exciting the film would be. State of Seige: Temple Attack is directed by while the script is penned by William Borthwick and Simon Fantauzzo. State of Siege: Temple Attack is slated to premiere on 9th July on ZEE5.

shares his excitement for The Tomorrow War

If you haven't heard about Chris Pratt's next science-fiction movie The Tomorrow War, then you should know about it right away. And the frontliner couldn't stop heaping praises on the film. He said, "I just loved it from beginning to end." The actor talked about how cool it was to shoot for a sci-fi movie. He said, "It's a fantastic original concept filled with humor and heart, but it's also a gigantic movie with a ton of action and visual spectacle. Best of all, it's grounded in real relationships. I have to confess, making a film where I get to fight aliens and save the world while cracking the occasional joke is right in my wheelhouse. Chris McKay and his team of designers and visual effects artists pioneered some incredible new technologies to bring the creatures to life in this movie, and it was extremely cool to be part of that process and give my input as an executive producer along the way." Well, it surely sounds exciting, and we cannot wait for it to release already. Just a couple more days of wait, The Tomorrow War is all set to premiere on 2nd July on Amazon Prime Videos.

Venkatesh's Narappa to have an OTT release alongside 2?

Just the other day, we reported to y'all that the Telugu rights of Nithiin's Maestro has been sold to an OTT platform. And now, as per the latest reports, Venkatesh's next, Narappa has also been sold to an OTT platform. Earlier, Venkatesh's Drushyam 2 was sold for direct OTT release. Reportedly, Narappa will also be released on Amazon Prime videos like Drushyam 2. Talking about Narappa, the film is directed by and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Suresh Babu.

Manoj Bajpayee, and Rashika Duggal bat for self-censorship on OTT

For a long time now, censorship on OTT platforms has been a hot debate. There is no existing censor board for the content on various streaming platforms. After TV shows such as Tandav, Mirzapur and The Family Man, the actors and makers have been facing a lot of flak for the same. In the light of the events, Manoj Bajpayee, Rasika Dugal, Divya Dutta are batting for self-censorship. For the unversed, it means if an actor or the maker feels that certain things don't need to be in the show, they can cut it out.

to topline AL Vijay's October 31st Ladies Night

AL Vijay's next October 31st Ladies Night has got popular Bollywood and Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh on board for a pivotal role. The director who has been awaiting the release of Thalaivi has started working on the suspense-thriller film. A source close to the development of the same, revealed, "Rakul is excited to attempt something she hasn’t done until now. A seven-day schedule is underway at Gandipet and Rakul, along with Vidyullekha Raman, who plays a supporting role in the film, has joined the sets on Friday."