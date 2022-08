Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor are best friends. They have spent their childhood together as their mommies, Bhavana Pandey, Gauri Khan, and Maheep Kapoor have been friends for many years, and Bhavana and Maheep are also a part of the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Season 2 of the show is all set to start streaming on Netflix soon, and Bhavana, Maheep, Seema Khan, and Neelam Kothari are busy promoting in it. Recently, in an interview, Bhavana and Maheep revealed whether Ananya gives acting tips to Suhana and Shanaya. Also Read - Liger: Does Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday song Aafat promotes rape culture? Vote Now

Suhana and Shanaya are all set to make their debut soon and their films have been making it to the headlines in the entertainment news. Suhana will be seen in The Archies, and Shanaya will be making her debut with ’s production venture Bedhadak. Also Read - Liger: Here's what Vijay Deverakonda will do if his film with Ananya Panday flops at the box office

Recently, while talking to Pinkvilla, Bhavana revealed that , Shanaya, and have a beautiful relationship. She said that Ananya also has a lot of things to learn, but whatever she has learned she shares her experiences with Suhana and Shanaya. Maheep further added that Ananya does give tips to Suhana and Shanaya, and she listens to them at the dinner table, and it’s fab. Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda all set to join Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and others in the coveted pan-India star league?

Talking about Ananya, the actress is gearing up for the release of her film Liger which is slated to hit the big screens on 25th August 2022. The movie stars as the male lead. Apart from Liger, Ananya has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan lined up. There have been reports that the actress will be seen in Dream 2, but there’s no official announcement about it.

The trailer of #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives is here and it’s your sneak peek into the glitz and grandeur of Season 2, streaming from the 2nd of September, only on Netflix!?#FLOBW @neelamkothari @seemakkhan @maheepkapoor @bhavanapandey pic.twitter.com/cUpMTFxYhP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 is all set to premiere on Netflix on 2nd September 2022. The trailer of the series was launched a few days ago.