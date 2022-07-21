Liger trailer: Karan Johar opens up on favouring Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan in Koffee with Karan 7; says, 'Bias is...'

Karan Johar was quizzed by a journalist about the veracity of the rumours that he favoured Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan on the second episode of Koffee with Karan season 7.