The Liger trailer, which was released earlier today, 21st July, has elicited a tremendous response across all quarters. Everything from 's dashing entry to 's catchphrase to 's masala tropes to even Mike Tyson's glimpse toward the fag end of the trailer and 's ferocious persona has got everybody discussing at length about the film. The Mumbai Liger trailer launch event, which took place today at Fun Republic, , saw as the Chief Guest, who, not to anybody's surprise, brought the house down with his vivacity and queries to the cast and crew present. Also Read - Liger trailer: Ranveer Singh asks if Karan Johar loved Vijay Deverakonda in knickers; director reveals he got a good view of it

denies favouring over

When the floor was opened to the huge media contingent gathered at the Mumbai Liger trailer launch, Karan Johar was quizzed by one such scribe about the veracity of the rumours that he favoured Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan on the second episode of Koffee with Karan season 7. Promptly dismissing the speculations, Karan said, “That's completely untrue. I was just sad that Janhvi lost two of the rounds there, so I was trying to help her and cheer her up. Bias is a a question that can't arise when it comes to these two girls. I've known them since so young, they've grown up befor me and both are extremely close to me. I love them equally with all my heart.” Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda's Liger trailer OUT, SS Rajamouli slammed by British historian for RRR and more

Karan Johar loved watching Vijay Deverakonda in knickers for Liger

We've all seen how smouldering hot Vijay Deverakonda looks in the Liger trailer, especially when he sheds his attire down to his tiny shorts in the fight scenes. Ranveer Singh, being Ranveer Singh, pulled Karan Johar's leg at the Liger trailer event in Mumbai and quizzed him on how much he enjoyed watching Vijay Deverakonda in knickers in a film that he, himself, is producing. And Karan, being the sport that he is, readily agreed that he enjoyed it, especially when he saw Vijay on the large poster down South and got a fantastic view of the star in his knickers. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Kartik Aaryan has THIS to say about Ranveer Singh imitating him on Karan Johar's show

About Liger plot, story and Liger release date

Liger is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur. Mike Tyson is expected to be the big surprise packet of the movie. The pan-India film releases in theatres worldwide on 25th August in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.