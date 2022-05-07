Tejasswi Prakash recently accompanied her beau Karan Kundrra in one of the episodes of Lock Upp. The actress entered the show as warden and TejRan fans were super happy to see them together. Teja’s look on the show was loved by her fans, however, VJ Andy in one of the live sessions on YouTube trolled the Naagin 6 actress and also body-shamed her. Well, Teja’s fans are very upset with Andy and 'Andy Stop Bodyshaming Women' has been trending on social media. Also Read - Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor teaming up for Anurag Basu's next? Here's the truth

Andy in the live session said, "Jo corset andar pehna tha na, yaha se (pointing at his chest) itni padding thi ki lagraha tha ki andar se kuch lagaya huwa hai. Woh jo KV (Karanvir Bohra) ne santre nahi daale the Saisha ke liye, aisa lagraha tha. Aisa kyun kiya? Why?" Also Read - RC15: Ram Charan fans upset as stills and videos from the sets of Shankar's directorial get leaked

A netizen tweeted, “I hope this sends out a message to that guy! And I will definitely be waiting for an apology towards Teja. ANDY STOP BODYSHAMING WOMEN.” Another Twitter user posted, “A trend where our generation get to know that body shaming is wrong and they should respect either the person is fat or skinny Or The normal trend where there is no big change Trend for good ANDY STOP BODYSHAMING WOMEN #TejRan.” One more netizen tweeted, “This isn’t just about Andy passing comments to Teja,it’s about him finding it okay to even talk about & pass such cheap comments & even now justifying it.Shame on the panel who in hat!ng someone forgot about basic thing. All body types are beautiful. ANDY STOP BODYSHAMING WOMEN.” Also Read - Ms Marvel: Farhan Akhtar is a part of MCU series; wife Shibani Dandekar 'Can’t Wait' for it [Read Deets]

Well, Tejasswi has not yet spoken about Andy’s comments on her look. Meanwhile, everyone is waiting to know which contestant will be winning Lock Upp season 1.