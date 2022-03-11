Lock Upp: Anjali Arora makes SHOCKING claims; reveals Karanvir Bohra suggested a fake 'love angle' as it 'sells'

Quite a few people are locked up in 's show 'Lock Upp'. It is slowly picking up pace and is gaining popularity among the audience. While fights and drama is what is grabbing eyeballs, Kangana Ranaut's badass avatar is also keeping everyone hooked. Plus, the jailor is none other than Bigg Boss 15 star Karan Kundrra. Talking about the show, a social media influencer Anjali Arora is also a part of it. She recently made some shocking claims about . Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash talks about her bond with beau Karan Kundrra's mother; says 'I love her and...'

To Munawar Faruqui, she revealed that Karanvir Bohra asked her to have a love angle with him. She mentioned that he told her to act as if she was crazy about him as that is what sells. She said, "Karanvir came with his wife's picture and said, 'In this game, it's me and you'. I did not understand." When probhave a relationship with him. She added, "He told me that this is what sells. Meri age ho gayi but you are young, and if you start liking me, people will also like it. You have to show the audience that you have gone crazy for me." Munawar could not believe it and later even teased Anjali that she was blushing. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sunny Leone and other celebs' passport pics are so bad they'll make you love yours

Munawar and Anjali then discussed about Karanvir Bohra's game in the house and stated that he is playing very smartly. He is maintaining relationships on both the sides and taking the show as a 24*7 job.

Apart from these three, stars like Payal Ratohgi, , Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, Sidharth Sharma and many others are a part of the show Lock Upp.