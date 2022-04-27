If you are watching Lock Upp, you must be knowing that there was a romantic angle between Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui. However, the latter once revealed in the show that he is married and has a son, but he is separated from his wife. While Anjali and Munawar are now seen as very good friends in the show, recently Anjali’s mother warned her to stay away from the stand-up comedian. In the recent episode, family members of the contestants entered the show and to support Anjali, her mom came in Lock Upp. Also Read - Urfi Javed spotted outside a studio in black tee and shorts; fans say, 'Kapde mil gaye' - watch video

Anjali’s mom told her not to trust anyone, so she asked, “Not even Munawar?" To this, her mother said, “No one. Do not trust anyone." Munawar came to meet Anjali’s mother so she told him they look good as friends and he has been down well in the show. But once he left, Anjali’s mother told her, “Usse thoda doori bana ke rakh. Teri sari voting usko ja rahi hai." Well, Anjali was quite surprised to hear that. Also Read - Brahmastra trailer: Here's a MAJOR update for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt fans

Anjali Arora, who is an Instagram influencer, has been grabbing everyone’s attention. From her fights to her romance, she has been making it to the headlines for a lot of reasons. Recently, Azma Fallah destroyed Anjali’s make up and of course, the latter was upset about it. But, other contestants told her not to react and give attention to Azma. Also Read - Here's how Ranbir Kapoor introduced wife Alia Bhatt to his family after varmala and it's proof of their crazy love

Well, ’s show Lock Upp will come to an end in the next few days. Everyone is excited to know which celeb will win the first season of Lock Upp. Apart from Anjali and Munawar, the contestants who have been making a mark in the show are , Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, and Prince Narula. Prince came as a wild card a few days ago, but he is already making a mark. The actor has the experience as he has been a part of many reality shows. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 9.