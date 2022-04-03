and share a great rapport with each other. The actresses had shared screen space in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Recently, Ankita came on Kangana’s reality show Lock Upp to promote the upcoming season of her web series Pavitra Rishta. Well, if you watch Lock Upp, you would be knowing that contestants have to reveal their secrets, and Kangana told Ankita also to reveal a secret. Kangana said, "Ankita we have a tradition here that people have to reveal a secret from their lives." Also Read - Nakuul Mehta, Rupali Ganguly, Urfi Javed and more - Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

First Ankita said that she has no secrets, but later when Kangana insisted, the actress said, “Okay so even Vicky doesn't know this. Congratulate me guys, I am pregnant.” Well, of course, the contestants and Kangana were surprised to hear this, but later Ankita said, "April fool banaya.” To this Kangana replied, "First April bhi nahi hai aaj." Also Read - Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad comments on actor’s recent Instagram post; fans says, ‘Hello future bhabhi’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

However, while Ankita was leaving, the Queen actress told her, "I hope ye jhootha secret jaldi sach ho jae.” And Ankita replied, "Jaldi hoga, hoga.” Also Read - Pathaan: John Abraham praises Shah Rukh Khan; gives a MAJOR update about film's shoot

Ankita tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain on 14th December 2021. The two are currently a part of the show Smart Jodi which airs on Star Plus.

Yesterday, it was Ankita and Vicky’s first Gudi Padwa after their wedding, and the actress posted on Instagram, “Happy gudi padwa every one Celebrating every festival this year with you as our first time feels so special.I feel complete and so secure by you being around. Wearing sarees,putting gajra and sindoor,wearing mangalsutra every day and performing each and every rituals together as husband and wife makes me believe more in love and the institution of marriage.. whenever you are here with me We make sure that u put sindoor on my forehead and believe me it feels the same as our wedding day and i still get goosebumps baby.. We don’t need any occasion to celebrate our life together but today on this day of #gudipadwa I thank god for you having in my life. Sometimes we don’t understand god’s plan and we keep fighting for something which isn’t good for us .. but always remember god doesn’t give u what u want..he gives you what u need and love he is never wrong. I’m happy and so grateful that I met u in this lifetime baby..I only want you and only need you forever and ever Mr.Jain Let’s celebrate this new year #gudipadwa by thanksgiving each other and be grateful for every blessing you have Do not hesitate to express your feelings and to show love to your loved ones It will change you and your life for betterment trust me Happy gudipadwa everyone from me and mine to all of you and yours.”