Lock Upp: Azma Fallah confesses she duped strangers of Rs 40-50 lakh by befriending them on social media

Lock Upp contestant Azma Fallah has made a shocking confession on hosted reality show that she used to work for a social media app wherein she duped strangers of Rs 40 to 50 lakh. But she said she never got the full amount as it used to get deducted. The social media app required her to befriend people and entertain them with her chats.

On the Sunday's episode of Lock Upp, Kangana gave Azma a chance to save herself from elimination by offering her to reveal a secret. She chose to save herself and revealed, "I worked on a social media app jaha pe maine strangers se paise loote (I duped strangers), about 40-50 lakhs, wo mujhe cut ho k milta tha (I would not get the entire amount). All I had to do was to befriend people. You know, there are people who are looking for friends and these people are rich, very rich."

She further added, "So, I would lie to those people and dupe them of money. Meri family ki condition acchi nahi thi aur meri aunty ko cancer bhi tha. To, mai kuch bhi jhooth bolke paise leti thi. Kabhi kabhi sach bhi bolti thi (My family's condition was not good and my aunt was diagnosed with cancer. I would either lie or say the truth and get money). My parents are also diabetic and I want them to get treated in the best of hospitals. I am also supporting my Nani whose mental health is not good."

Azma said that her parents know that she earns from social media but they have no clue how she earns the money. Kangana then asked her if her job was similar to that of in his movie Dream Girl but she didn't respond. As she let her secret out, Kangana concluded by saying, "I hope no one judges you for this, inside the show or outside."

After a lot of hustle, Nisha and Azma received the ghulam card while Payal and Ali received the Joker card. Kangana urges everyone to save one Kaidi. After much deliberation, Ali was safe. Kangana also called out Azma and Nisha since they hold the gulaam card and had to reveal a secret. Then Azma revealed the secret to make her safe inside the show.