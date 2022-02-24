Lock Upp: Bigg Boss 13 contestant, political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla breaks silence on doing Kangana Ranaut's show [Exclusive]

Lock Upp is one show that is making maximum news everywhere. As of now, the confirmed contestants of the show are Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal and Munawar Faruqui. One more name that is doing the rounds is that of Tehseen Poonawalla. We have seen him on Bigg Boss 13 before. Tehseen Poonawalla had a very short stint on that reality show. He is a huge fan of reality TV. In a chat with BollywoodLife, we asked Tehseen Poonawalla if he was indeed going to Lock Upp. This is what he said. Tehseen Poonawalla refused to confirm or deny if he was indeed going to Lock Upp. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant slams Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut for taking a dig at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss; says, 'bhai mein dum hai, behen mein nahi'

He told us, "Like you, even I am curious to know who all are going to Lock Upp. Even I will come to know if I am going or not (laughs out loud). Well, I must say that Lock Upp has captured the imagination of the audience. I feel it is going to be a very interesting show. The premise looks extremely challenging on all fronts. I feel Ekta Kapoor is always a visionary and comes up with great ideas." There are rumours that he might start a chat show in the online space too. "Yes, I am in talks for some projects. I have an open mind. I am ready to take up any project if it sounds interesting to me." Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Heeramandi full of s**-slang, third contestant of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp and more

Tehseen Poonawalla is famous as a political analyst on TV. "Honestly, there is far greater entertainment on news channels than any other show. It can be hilarious. You all must have seen the memes on popular news anchors across channels. In fact, some of them would be great for other kind of shows too. I feel people on news channels/ news shows can deliver maximum entertainment (laughs)," he signs off. Also Read - Ronit Roy reveals he’s skeptical about the return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi – know why