Poonam Pandey is one of the strongest contestants on ’s show Lock Upp. She has been doing quite well, and a couple of days ago, she promised her fans that she will be take off her t-shirt live on camera if they save her from elimination. Meanwhile, in the recent episode, Poonam showed her emotional side and she cried about her marriage not being successful. Recently, came on the show to promote Pavitra Rishta season 2, and she praised Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora’s chemistry. Also Read - Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi, Mandana Karimi, Poonam Pandey and more contestants who made SHOCKING remarks on Kangana Ranaut's show

After Ankita left, Poonam told Anjali, "I just went somewhere else. Nothing to do with you guys." She sat on a bench and started crying. She said, "Abhi break up hua tha.” Later, Munawar came there, and when he asked Anjali what happened, Poonam said, "Mat bol na, mai strong hoon.” Also Read - Grammys 2022: BTS channelises their inner James Bond for a special 'undercover' performance of Butter

Anjali told Munawar, Poonam "She is upset because iska abhi abhi break up hua hai.” Munawar quipped and said, "Hey! Humara bhi abhi bahar ja ke, 5 hafte me hone wala hai.” Poonam further said, "Maine bahut try kiya yaar, chaar saal but nahi sambhalna yaar bahut try kiya maine. Meri bhi shaadi tikk gayi hoti yaar.” Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif walk hand-in-hand at the airport as they return from holiday; fans call them 'Best Couple' – View Pics

When Munawar told her that something better will be there for her in life, Poonam said, "I don't think I will ever get anything in life. Akeli marungi Main, aise slut-shaming karte hain bura lagta hai mujhe.”

Well, Poonam’s emotional side has grabbed everyone’s attention. It will surely be interesting to see how far the actress will go in the show.

Meanwhile, Lock Upp was recently in the news because of . She had made Islamophobic comments against Zeeshan Khan and had called him a terrorist. Netizens were upset with Payal and they wanted her to be eliminated, but it was who was locked out this week.