Lock Upp has become one of the most successful reality shows on OTT. The show, which is streaming on ALT Balaji and MX Player, is hosted by , and soon the finale of season one will take place. Currently, contestants like Munawar Faruqui, , Saisha Shinde, Anjali Arora, and Prince Narula are making a mark in the show, and on social media, there are multiple trends like 'Munawar For The Win' and others. Now, has given an interesting update about the show.

Ekta on her Insta story shared, "I hear there is crazy bets N odds For D #LockUpp Finale! Multiple people have told me this today! Trust me on 7th May the best man/woman will win."

In the past few weeks, Lock Upp has been in the news for a lot of reasons, especially for the revelations made by the contestants on the show. A few days ago, Payal Rohatgi revealed that she can’t get pregnant. The actress had stated, “I can’t have kids. Maine socha hum shaadi tab karenge when I can get pregnant. But I can’t get pregnant. So, I have to be fit mentally, physically; concentrate on my acting, and move on with life. It’s okay to not get pregnant. 4-5 saal se humlog try kar rahe hai, nahi ho raha. So, now, has to figure this out and I think he has figured it out that I can’t get pregnant. We will figure it out how to have kids. I feel sad that I can’t have kids.”

Recently, she also revealed that she had become suicidal. Payal on the show said, “There was this love angle, which was very detrimental in my personal life. Got heavily into drinking. I used to drink for 48 hours. I used to be on prescribed drugs. I used to be suicidal. I have tried to cut my hands.”