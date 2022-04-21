had dropped a bomb when she revealed her darkest secret on 's reality show Lock Upp. She had opened up about her secret relationship with a well-known director who impregnated her and refused to take the responsiblity of their unborn child. Eventually, she had an abortion. Soon, people started speculating and 's name cropped up amid the controversy. However, Mandana has finally cleared the air by saying it loud and clear that it was not Anurag Kashyap. Also Read - Lock Upp: Zeeshan Khan opens up on his ugly FIGHT with Azma Fallah, his unfair eviction

"I definitely want to add here that it's not the name that's going around, which is Anurag Kashyap. Anurag was my friend and we are still friends. I have seen the headlines. It's not done. It's very unethical and unfortunate. I want to repeat again here, it's a sad state of news and headlines- picking names, putting words into people's mouths," Mandana told TOI in an interview. Also Read - Lock Upp winner: Karanvir Bohra reveals who will defeat all on Kangana Ranaut's show and it's not Munawar Faruqui

Mandana also cleared the fact that the said filmmaker was not her friend. "Yes, I had a secret which I shared on the show, exclusively. The format of the show required me to share one. I didn't become an actress yesterday. I understand that an actress' life becomes a public story as her personal life dominates in the media. The words get twisted while writing and I have taken everything - drama and headlines - with a pinch of salt. And I don't know how people have come up with some names. How can people play with names? That's the sad reality of social media and news. The person whom I had a relationship with, was not my friend," she said. Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra defends Payal Rohatgi amid her fight with Prince Narula

Before her eviction on Lock Upp, when Mandana was asked to share a secret, she talked about her secret affair with an ace director. She said that their relationship became very strong in a few months and he planned to settle down with her but they decided to keep it secret because she was awaiting divorce from her ex.

In fact, she got pregnant with his child and when he came to know about this reality he just backed off. He also asked her friend to convince her for abortion. He kept giving multiple reasons and denied taking care of the baby so she had to be strong and go through an abortion. "I didn't want to give birth to a child when he is not aware of his father," Mandana had said.

Mandana got evicted from Lock Upp last weekend. She was getting the limelight for her fights with the contestants. She was also criticised by Kangana for body shaming Azma Fallah and accusing of masturbating in the common bathroom. Kangana had then slammed her for her actions.