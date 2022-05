Lock Upp Finale is on and fans are eager to know who will win. Munawar Faruqi is touted to be the winner of the show hosted by Kangana Ranaut because of his game on the show. He is in the top 3. Now, fans of the stand-up comedian are cheering for him to lift the trophy. Wrote a user, “TROPHY AWAITS MUNAWAR is trending on the show. #MunawarFaruqi is a winner! ✨✨✨ That’s the tweet ? ?? TROPHY AWAITS MUNAWAR.” Another one tweeted, “ said ! He wasn't there as a contestant ? When prince came in the jail munawar and zeeshan told the camera's he wasn't here as a contestant #MunawarFaruqi was a hilarious and understanding guy ? TROPHY AWAITS MUNAWAR.” Have a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Lock Upp Finale: Prince Narula exits; chooses a web series with Alt Balaji over the trophy

TROPHY AWAITS MUNAWAR — Ahmad azmi (@Ahmadzmi) May 7, 2022

Issi Cheze ka Dar tha?? @altbalaji & @MXPlayer You Better Be UNBAISED With Your Results! Season 2 bhi Lana hai Aap logo ko! #MunawarFaruqi https://t.co/Ht2iYyoQBe — ᴀᴠɴɪ ????? ??? (@Avni_Sathe) May 7, 2022

We will have to wait for some more time to find out if he is actually the winner.