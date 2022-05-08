Lock Upp Finale: Munawar Faruqui and Payal Rohatgi enter top 2; Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora and Azma Fallah are eliminated

Munawar Faruqui and Payal Rohatgi are the top 2 finalists of Lock Upp. The other remaining finalists - Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora and Azma Fallah are eliminated.