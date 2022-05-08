Lock Upp Finale is on and we now have the top 2 contestants - Munawar Faruqui and . The other remaining finalists - Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora and Azma Fallah are eliminated. We will soon have a winner. Munawar is the favourite to lift the trophy. His game has been consistently good. BollywoodLife had conduced a poll on who will win the show and a whopping 80.6% had voted for him. According to reports, the winner will take home a sum of Rs 25 lakh and a car. Also Read - Lock Upp finale: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash set the stage on fire in white outfits; reveal badass complaints about each other

Meanwhile, Poonam Panday was evicted from the show earlier. She was asked about the love angle between Munawari Faruqui and Anjali Arora on the show. She told Indian Express, "From what I have seen and got to know from Kangana ma'am, they have partners outside. Thus I think it's disgusting that they can go to this extent even when they have someone outside. They must be watching them expressing love to others. You cannot do that to your loved one. It's a reality show, and it's so sad that they are scripting such things. They are my friends but I think it's so wrong. I haven't seen Munawar doing this but Anjali takes it to a different level. I wonder what Akash (Anjali's boyfriend) must be thinking. And now it's not even Munawar but . It's so nasty."

We will get to know soon who will win the show.