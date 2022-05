’s Lock Upp is gearing up for its finale and it seems it is going to extra special with the entry of Tejasswi Prakash. The Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 actress will be seen as a warden. Her promos are out and she is looking quite spectacular. She will be joining her boyfriend Karan Kundrra on the show. Her fans are obviously excited and are reacting on Twitter. Sharing a picture of the actress, a user wrote, “This picture alone screams how good she's gonna be ?~ badass vibes to the max.” Another Tweet read, “Classy with a sassy attitude ?.” Have a look at the promo and some of the reactions below: Also Read - Katrina Kaif rings in her mom Suzanne's 70th birthday with her seven sisters and the pics are pure gold [INSIDE PICS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

So are you excited to see Tejasswi on Lock Upp? Tweet to us @bolllywood_life and let us know.