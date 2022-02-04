Lock Upp has been declared as the title of the Kangana Ranaut reality show, produced by Ekta Kapoor. Yesterday, 3rd February, it was announced by the Czarina of Indian television before a huge press contingent at the grandiose JW Marriot Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, that her reality show will be a first-of-its-kind concept, unlike anything witnessed before not only on Indian television or Indian OTT platforms, but also in the West. Ekta also went on to elaborate how the show is completely homebred and the concept was brought to her by two young, local boys. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut slams journalist for asking about Deepika Padukone's clothes; says 'I can't promote her film here, sit down'

So, will the show feature celebrities or common people as contestants? revealed that it'll only be celebrities, and without dropping names, she added that all have been vetted by her hostess, , who's likely having the final say on who's going inside. Describing the format of Lock Upp, both Ekta and Kangana stated that it'll involve sixteen contestants, all of whom will be locked up in jail cells, and though it's a captive format, it's unlike anything ever seen on Indian television or streaming services as they're confident that a reality show of this nature hasn't been showcased before (probably taking a dig at Bigg Boss).

Coming to the identity of the contestants, a well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Poonam Pandey is going to be first contestant of Lock Upp as the makers are on the hunt for people who have no qualms in getting bolder than bold and pushing the envelope beyond limit. According to our source, Poonam Pandey fit the bill to the T for the OTT reality show as she already has an uber-sexy image and word is that she may be willing to expose even more than usual for the sake of the format.

Lockup will premiere simultaneously on MX Player and ALT Balaji by the end of February.