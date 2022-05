The Grand Finale of Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp took place yesterday. It was Munawar Faruqui who won the show. Payal Rohatgi turned out to be the runner-up while Prince Narula exited the show as he chose a web series with AltBalaji. Now, fans of Munawar Faruqui are cherishing his win on social media. Many are even commenting on how Karan Kundrra reacted to Munawar's win. KK, who was the jailor of the show, simply smiled as Munawar's name was called out as the winner and that grabbed everyone's attention. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Mother’s Day 2022: Poonam Pandey opens up on her relationship with mom; says, ‘There were times when we would just fight’ [Exclusive]

Congratulations #MunawarFaruqi and all his fans <33 i havent followed much of his journey but seeing karan happy and proud makes my heart full.

i'm so happy somebody deserving won ?#KaranKundrra #KKundrraSquad pic.twitter.com/IWrkojLhDS — ???????ʰᵘᵍⁱᵛˢᵃˢʰⁱᵗ (@MishaAliSyed2) May 7, 2022

when #MunawarFaruqi won the Title KARAN smiled like he won the game...!!! That's gentleman right there he so wanted him to win....Karan has my respect @munawar0018 #LockUp pic.twitter.com/uLdyysEi8M — Farhan Ali (@IsbDesigns) May 7, 2022

This smile shows how happy is karan with munawwar winning❤️ @kkundrra #MunawarFaruqi pic.twitter.com/Tp2aKeI83k — Ishfaq Malik (@Realishfaq95) May 8, 2022

Since his win, Munawar is trending on Twitter with many stating that he was the most deserving contestant on the show to lift the trophy.