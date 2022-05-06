Lock Upp Grand Finale: Munawar Faruqui or Payal Rohatgi to emerge as winner on Kangana Ranaut's show?

The grand finale week of Lock Upp is here. Everyone was curious when announced the show but she again proved that she understands the pulse of the audience. The first season of Lock Upp has been very successful with over 100 million views on MX Player and ALT Balaji. Now, everyone wants to know who will be the winner. As per Siasat.com, the two people who are leading the race to pick up the trophy are Munawar Faruqui and . The show has been hosted by with Karan Kundrra as the jailor. The presence of the Bigg Boss 15 finalist gave the show a much needed push and momentum. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans call for ‘boycott of surrogacy track’, Shivangi Joshi hasn’t moved on from Naira and more

Munawar Faruqui who is a stand-up comedian has provided diverse content on the show. He is also the most trending contestant of Lock Upp. On the show, he has been a great friend and has played from the heart. The whole Munjali angle has also worked a bit. Munawar Faruqui also moved people when he narrated the story of how his mother committed suicide because his family was in deep debt. Munawar Faruqui has done comedy on the show too.

On the other hand, Payal Rohatgi has been a strong contestant. She came across as a headstrong women which has appealed to people. Payal Rohatgi also made some revelations about her life, especially around the fact that she could not get pregnant. Whom do you feel will lift the Lock Upp trophy? Tweet and let us know what you feel...