Lock Upp Grand Finale is all set to take place tonight. The show is hosted by , and Karan Kundrra is seen as the jailor. Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, and Azma Fallah are the top 6 finalists of the show, and everyone is keen to know which contestant will win the first season of Lock Upp. The grand finale of the show is going to be quite glamorous as the audience will get to watch many amazing performances. Also Read - Lock Upp jailor Karan Kundrra reunites with Bigg Boss 15 friend Vidhi Pandya [View Pic]

Payal Rohatgi, who is one of the tough contenders to win the show, will be performing on ’s song Desi Girl. The makers have shared the promo of the same on social media. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill attends Brahma Kumaris’ event; fans go gaga over her simple yet beautiful avatar [View Pics]

#PayalRohatgi ki energy dekh kar, hamari excitement aur bhi badh gayi hai! Are you ready for the #LockUpp Badass Finale tonight at 10.30 pm? pic.twitter.com/YuO4r9zRf3 — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) May 7, 2022

Poonam Pandey made it to the headlines when she was in the house. But, the actress was eliminated just a few days ago before the finale. However, we will get to watch her sizzling dance moves on the track Param Sundari. Also Read - Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case: Pirates of the Caribbean star's ex-fiancée Jennifer Grey has THIS to say about the controversial trial

Excitement level for this one is PARAM MAX! ?? Watch @iPoonampandey ka dumdaar performance in the #LockUpp Badass Finale tonight at 10:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/ouZnad2C4E — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) May 7, 2022

In the show, Saisha Shinda expressed her feelings for Munawar and, we all know that there’s a love angle between Munawar and Anjali. So, in the finale, we will get to watch a performance where Munawar will be shaking a leg with Saisha and Anjali.

Subah sawere uthke toh we are waiting for these performances! ? Watch #SaishaShinde @munawar0018 aur #AnjaliArora ka super fun dance in the #LockUpp Badass Finale streaming tonight at 10:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/saZndqP9tA — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) May 7, 2022

Apart from these many more performances are going to take place and we are sure fans of Lock Upp can’t wait to watch the performances. Meanwhile, BollywoodLife recently did a poll in which we asked our readers who will win the show according to them, and Munawar got the maximum votes. He received 80.6% votes. Munawar was followed by Anjali Arora who received 8.8% of the votes, and Payal was at the third spot with 6.4% of the votes. Surprisingly, Prince got just 4.2% of the votes.

This one has 'Boom Baam' all over it! ? Catch #ShivamSharma and @thessarakhan ka amazing performance in the #LockUpp Badass Finale tonight at 10:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/TOPBepPYzr — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) May 7, 2022

#SaishaShinde aankhon se atyaachaar karne ke liye ready hain, are you? ? Catch her performance in the #LockUpp Badass Finale tonight at 10:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/VJdiERTFpq — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) May 7, 2022