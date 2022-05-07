Lock Upp Grand Finale: Payal Rohatgi's Desi Girl, Poonam Pandey's Param Sundari, Munawar Faruqui-Anjali Arora's Break Up and more performances to look forward to

Lock Upp Grand Finale is all set to take place tonight, and Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, and more contestants are all set to showcase their dance moves. Check out the promos here...