Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp is all set to premiere on 27th February 2022. However, the show has faced a hurdle. Earlier today, BollywoodLife had revealed that a man named Sanober Baig has sought and been granted a stay order against the makers of Lock Upp which, apparently, prevents Ekta Kapoor to go ahead with the show on its planned premiere date of 27th February 2022. Baig has alleged that his idea is plagiarised by the makers of Lock Upp. BollywoodLife got in touch with Baig and spoke to him about the whole legal tussle.

Baig told us, "I had created a concept called Jail three years ago, and it got registered in 2018. I had signed Shantanu Ray, he is a writer and director. We had spent almost six months writing the entire script and creating this concept. I had approached Star Plus for it and we were in talks for about 5-6 months, but nothing worked out. Then I went to Endemol, and Abhishek Rege (CEO of Endemol Shine) and I had several meetings on this topic, and we have signed a contract also for web series. So, during those meetings, I had disclosed this concept in front of him that I have come up with this jail concept and there will be celebrity contestants in it. So, he said we will do a joint venture, but then the Covid started, and then all of a sudden last week I saw this promo that he has already made the series taking ALT Balaji as the co-producer I think. They were about to release on 27th February, so then I approached the court and got the stay order against them."

When we asked him if he contacted the makers before taking the legal action, he said, "No; because I came to know last week about this, and when I heard that I am cheated, I didn't want to call them from my end. I want them to contact me. But, eventually, I went to court in order to get justice."

So, are there any chances of an out-of-court settlement? “It’s not about money; it’s about bread and butter of 30-35 people. The entire team worked on the concept for about 200 days and everyone was expecting something from the project. They all are feeling that they have got backstabbed. Right now the matter is in the court, so let’s see what happens,” Baig stated.

Further, he revealed, “Today from Bombay Civil Court, the bailiff was appointed, and the bailiff personally went and gave the court orders to them, and took the acknowledgment. So, they cannot deny that they haven’t received the court order.”

Till now, the makers of Lock Upp have revealed the names of the four contestants that are going to participate in the show, Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, and Babita Phogat.