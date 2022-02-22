actress became the first contestant on 's reality show Lock Upp. In the middle of 2021, Nisha and her husband called it splits. Nisha said that Karan was emotionally and physically abusive and she also accused him of infidelity. In fact, she filed an FIR against him. It is being said that Karan is also entering the show as a contestant. However, Nisha is unperturbed by the reports of Karan's entry. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt gives befitting reply to Kangana Ranaut's 'papa ki pari' remark with a Bhagavad Gita quote

Speculations are rife that Karan would want to be a part of the show and will definitely try to prove his point and not be caught on the backfoot if there are any fresh allegations levelled against him by Nisha. However, she is ready to face all the challenges and not apprehensive about any situation or facing her ex-husband. "I have no apprehensions about who comes on the show. I have always fought my own battles, and I am sure that I will fight this battle with all that I have. I am here on Lock Upp on my own and I am not afraid of anybody except for failure," Nisha was quoted as saying by IANS.

Meanwhile, Nisha is very excited to be on the reality show. "I am very excited to make this new and challenging journey. Never seen or heard before, this show will set a new benchmark in the Indian OTT industry. I am excited to be a part of this visual treat for the audience. Also, a big applause to Endemol, ALTBalaji, and MX Player for launching a unique reality show," she had said.

Lock Upp will have 16 controversial celebrities locked in a jail for months without the amenities that we normally take for granted. The show is all set to premiere on February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.