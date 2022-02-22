Lock Upp: Is Karan Mehra entering Kangana Ranaut's show? Nisha Rawal says, 'I will fight this battle with all that I have'

It is being said that Karan Mehra is also entering as a contestant in Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp. However, Nisha Rawal is ready to face all the challenges and not apprehensive about any situation or facing her ex-husband.