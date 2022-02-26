After , Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, and Babita Phogat, now the makers of Lock Upp have announced that Kaaranvir Bohra is the fifth contestant of ’s reality show. Lock Upp was supposed to start streaming on MX Player and ALT Balaji from tomorrow (27th Feb). But, Sanober Baig has got a stay order against the show as he has alleged that the makers have plagiarised his idea. Earlier, in all the promos of the reality show, in the end, there was Kangana’s voiceover which would say, ‘Streaming from 27th Feb’, but in the new promo featuring Kaaranvir, the actress says ‘coming soon’. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Kangana Ranaut shares a cryptic post appreciating 'Movie mafia'; says 'Never expected them to do something good'

While sharing his promo, Kaaranvir wrote on Instagram, "Mujhe hai qubool, hamaari queen ka har ek rule! Get ready to watch #LockUpp soon on @altbalaji and @mxplayer."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaaranvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

Yesterday, BollywoodLife interacted with Baig and spoke to him about the whole scenario. He told us, "I had created a concept called Jail three years ago, and it got registered in 2018. I had signed Shantanu Ray, he is a writer and director. We had spent almost six months writing the entire script and creating this concept. I had approached Star Plus for it and we were in talks for about 5-6 months, but nothing worked out. Then I went to Endemol, and Abhishek Rege (CEO of Endemol Shine) and I had several meetings on this topic, and we have signed a contract also for web series. So, during those meetings, I had disclosed this concept in front of him that I have come up with this jail concept and there will be celebrity contestants in it. So, he said we will do a joint venture, but then the Covid started, and then all of a sudden last week I saw this promo that he has already made the series taking ALT Balaji as the co-producer I think. They were about to release on 27th February, so then I approached the court and got the stay order against them."