Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel hit the OTT scene from 27th February onward. Ahead of the OTT reality show's release, several controversial names were unveiled as a part of the sixteen celebrity guests set to compete inside host Kangana Ranaut's jail, including Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal and Babita Phogat amongst others while more names like Karan Mehra, Rohman Shawl, Chetan Bhaga, Shehnaaz Gill, Rakhi Sawant's ex husband Ritesh Singh and others also did the rounds. Needless to say, the -hosted Lock Upp, produced by , has turned out to be a massive hit on both its OTT platforms, ALT Balaji and MX Player.

According to reports, it was earlier revealed that a few wild card contestants will also be added to Lock Upp later on. A well-placed source close to the production of the show has now confirmed it to BollywoodLife that this is indeed the case. However, upon being prodded further, the source didn't divulge any names of the future wild cards. That didn't stop said source from dropping another major revelation though that the finale will feature at least one or may even two wild card contestants along with a possible minimum of three original contestants, with any of them being fair game to walk home with the trophy.

Earlier, a certain Mr. Sanober Baig had sought and been granted a stay order against the makers of Lock Upp. Sanober Baig had alleged that the concept of Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut's reality show has been plagiarised by ALT Balaji, MX Player and Endemol Shine from his idea. His claims were soon squashed though.