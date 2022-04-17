Ever since has called the flagbearer of nepotism on his own chat show Koffee With Karan, the actress has never stopped taking digs at Bollywood biggies. From to , Kangana has openly waged a war against the industry people and vowed to expose them. While Kangana might not be having too many people by her side, she recently called her biggest supporter in Bollywood on 's reality show Lock Upp. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2: After calling Yash her favourite, Kangana Ranaut now compares Rocky Bhai to Amitabh Bachchan

As Lock Upp crossed 300 million views, Tusshar and Ekta joined Kangana on stage to celebrate the occasion, along with the fifth anniversary of Ekta's digital platform Alt Balaji. As the trio exchanged pleasantries on the show, Kangana couldn't stop raving about Tusshar. "I want to say this, I do not have a bigger supporter in this industry than Tusshar. In this entire film industry, he supports me so much. It is unbelievable. Even in all kinds of fights that I have with film industry people and Tusshar is the first one to support me," Kangana said. Tusshar thanked Kangana with folded hands for her sweet words.

During her visit to the show, Ekta named her five favourite 'kaidis' and was on the top of her list followed by Azma Fallah, Anjali Arora, Zeeshan Khan, Munawar Faruqui and Poonam Pandey. "I will tell them on their face about my most favourite contestants. The most badass contestant for me is Payal. Number two is my favourite 'paapi gudiya' Azma Fallah. Anjali, I love you. I think you got the game only after you got out of the blue team. Fourth is Zeeshan, good looking and bad**s. Munawar, you and Poonam will be my number five," she said.

Queens spotted! ?? Get ready for blockbuster entertainment as @EktaaRKapoor herself enters the badass jail. ? Watch the 5th Year Anniversary celebration on the Judgement Day episode of #LockUpp, streaming tonight at 10:30 pm. Play the @LockuppGame now.#HighFiveForALT pic.twitter.com/2c3OEqhHFc — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) April 16, 2022

Ekta then scolded Munawar for being her top favourite to slipping down and trailing on fifth position with Poonam Pandey. "You were so good in the beginning. Now, what happened? You were one of my favourites. Now, you are trailing five with Poonam. It is not cool,” she told him. Ekta also expressed her disappointment with male contestants and said, "I am sorry to say that boys are not a patch on the girls. Boys, you have to be bad**s or you won’t survive.”