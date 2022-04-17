Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut calls Tusshar Kapoor her biggest supporter when fighting with Bollywood biggies; Ekta Kapoor names her top 5 contestants

As Lock Upp crossed 300 million views, Kangana Ranaut called Tusshar Kapoor her biggest supporter in Bollywood even in her fights with industry people. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor revealed her top 5 favourite contestants on the reality show.