Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel is all set to hit the OTT scene from 27th February onward. Ahead of the OTT reality show's release, several controversial names have been unveiled as a part of the sixteen celebrity guests set to compete inside host Kangana Ranaut's jail, including Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal and Babita Phogat amongst other while other names like Karan Mehra, Rohman Shawl, Chetan Bhagat, Rakhi Sawant's ex husband Ritesh Singh and others have also been doing the rounds. That being said, the Ekta Kapoor produced Lock Upp now might not meet its release date of 27th February after finding itself in some hot legal waters over allegations of plagiarism.