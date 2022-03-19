and ’s controversial reality show Lock Upp has achieved a new feat today. The OTT show has crossed 100 million views. Ekta took to Instagram and wrote, “Lock Up crosses 100million views - only reality show to achieve this feat in record time of 19 days - Highest watched reality show on Indian OTT space Enough said JAI MATA DI.” On the other hand, Kangana’s post read on Instagram, “Badass jail ka badass achievement! Celebrating 100million+ views on #LockUpp in just 19 days.” Have a look at their posts below: Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash gets a kiss from beau Karan Kundrra at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Holi bash; here's what paps called them – watch video

Lock Upp is touted to be the extreme version of Bigg Boss. The number of reality shows in India have increased in the past fee years. It seems the audience likes this genre of shows.

Meanwhile, Kangana recently wrote about the controversial film The Kashmir Files and called it the 'first successful film' post pandemic. "First successful film post-pandemic. Isko kheta hain Sachi waali blockbuster." She also wrote, "The Kashmir Files is the first successful and profitable Hindi film in theatres post-pandemic. I m telling you all this because the movie mafia their chaatikaar and their bikaau media won't tell you. No one from the industry will applaud or appreciate it so I am doing my bit." Her post ended with a folded hand emoticon. There are reports stating that Kangana and the director of The Kashmir Files would be coming together for a project.