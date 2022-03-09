’s new reality show Lock Upp is in the news and one of the main reasons is the show’s host . The actress is being loved for her hosting skills. In an interview with ANI, Kangana spoke about how Ekta was keen on seeing her for who she is as a person, instead of the actor playing a character on screen. Stated Kangana, “Ekta said you play a lot of strong women on screen but you know how strong you are and how strong your personality is. I want to use that instead of giving you a character for you to project and conceal yourself beneath. I want to see you as a person.” Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection: Kangana Ranaut questions authenticity of Alia Bhatt starrer's big numbers; calls it 'pani me doodh'

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Most Popular Web Series on OTT below:



In a past interview with IANS, Kangana spoke highly of Ekta for not using her father ’s name. She had said that people come with certain advantages and disadvantages in every situation. She said nepotism was not the issue. She went on to add, “We can't stop people from doing what they want to do. Ekta is the rightful heir of her father in every way of his name, fame, glory, his assets in every way and nobody can deny that and it should not be anybody's concern either, right? I mean, why should anybody object to that?"

As you might be aware, Lock Upp revolves around celebrities locked up in a jail-like setup with basic amenities. Also Read - Karan Kundrra to reunite with mentor Ekta Kapoor for a new show? [Exclusive]

Meanwhile, Kangana has quite a few films in her kitty. They include Tejas, Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, and The Incarnation: Sita. She is also producing Tiku Weds Sheru. Also Read - Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde REVEALS she was mentally abused by boyfriend; says, 'He used to open the bathroom blinders and check if I'm mast********'