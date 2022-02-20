Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel is all set to hit the OTT scene from 27th February onward. Ahead of the show release, several names are cropping up as potential contestants of the Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The latest one to do the rounds is that of Payal Rohatgi, who has been on a sabbatical from the screen for some time, but word is that the hottie is all set to mark her comeback with Lock Upp. Also Read - Lock Upp: Was Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna offered Kangana Ranaut’s reality show? The actress REVEALS

Vivacious has always been a woman who speaks her mind. This has won her fans and enemies alike. Three years after making issues a part of her persona, looks like Payal is getting back in the industry that she loves most. A little bird tells us that the actress is ending her sabbatical with Ekta Kapoor-helmed, Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp on MX Player and ALTBalaji.. Considering that Payal had literally locked herself out of Bollywood, this move may bring out the histrionic freedom that the actress was yearning for.

Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor recently paid a visit to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi to promote Lock Upp. While interacting with the media there, Kangana made a rather interesting and hilarious statement of locking up her "best friend" Karan Johar in her jail. was asked the question of who she'd like to lock up first in her jail. To which, she answered, "I would like to lock up my best friend ji, in my jail and host him there. Along with him, I'd even like to put ."

Lock Upp promises to be an engaging, captive reality show with all the ingredients that will keep you glued to your seat. A daring celebrity host, compelling tasks, dramatic fights, and an exciting mix of contestants who will do anything & everything to survive in the show's jail is the perfect amalgamation of entertainment. ALT Balaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24X7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants.