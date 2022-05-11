Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra, Munawar Faruqui, Tejasswi Prakash – who grabbed most eyeballs? We have the result here

Earlier, Tejasswi Prakash had joined boyfriend Karan Kundrra for a couple of episodes on the Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp, which was eventually won by Munawar Faruqui