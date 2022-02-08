Lock Upp has been declared as the title of the Kangana Ranaut reality show, produced by Ekta Kapoor. On 3rd February it was announced by the Czarina of Indian television before a huge press contingent at the grandiose JW Marriot Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, that her reality show will be a first-of-its-kind concept, unlike anything witnessed before not only on Indian television or Indian OTT platforms, but also in the West. Ekta also went on to elaborate how the show is completely homebred and the concept was brought to her by two young, local boys. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash enters the league of Shehnaaz Gill as she touches THIS milestone

revealed that it'll only be celebrities who'll be seen as contestants on the reality show. Without dropping names, she added that all have been vetted by her hostess, , who's likely having the final say on who's going inside. Describing the format of Lock Upp, both Ekta and Kangana stated that it'll involve sixteen contestants, all of whom will be locked up in jail cells, and though it's a captive format, it's unlike anything ever seen on Indian television or streaming services as they're confident that a reality show of this nature hasn't been showcased before (probably taking a dig at Bigg Boss). Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill confirmed to star in Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp? Read Exclusive Deets

Coming to the identity of the contestants, a well-placed source within the industry had earlier exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that risque model Poonam Pandey, known for courting controversies and leaving little to the imagination, along with spiritual leader, bestselling author and founder of the Black Lotus App Om Swami have apparently been approached to come on board as contestants. Further reports streamed in with names like Rohman Shawl and Shehnaaz Gill. Now, our source has once again apprised us that the next contestant supposedly approached is polarising author Chetan Bhagat. It looks like the makers are living up to their promise of brining together an eclectic group from all walks of life to stir the pot with spice and sauce. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's 3 wedding venues, Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl to reconcile and more