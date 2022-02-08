Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut locks THIS contestant after Shehnaaz Gill, Poonam Pandey, Rohman Shawl, Om Swami? [EXCLUSIVE]

After breaking the news that Poonam Pandey and Om Swami are two of the likely contestants on Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp, we have now exclusively come to know the next name who'll be joining the OTT reality show