Lock Upp is a show where celebrity contestants have to reveal their secrets. In the recent episode, actress made a shocking revelation that she was in a secret relationship with an ace filmmaker and had got pregnant with her child which she later aborted. Everyone on the show got emotional after hearing Mandana’s secret, and even the host of Lock Upp, got teary-eyed. Recently, Kangana on her Insta story shared her thoughts about Mandana’s revelation. Also Read - Imlie: Aryan's loverboy avatar, Imlie's new swag, the duo's goofiness and more that fans are looking forward to in the upcoming episode

The Queen actress wrote, “Lock up is a celebration of both beauty and brutality of life… When we share our pain and our wounds we deserve love and compassion … hope people don’t judge her, life is anyway not easy for a woman.” Also Read - Priyanka Chopra turns Sunday into Funday with her girl gang, doggos and super-hot co-ord shorts – view pics

While sharing her secret, Mandana didn’t name the filmmaker, but she said that she was in a secret relationship with an ace director who talks about ‘women's rights and independence of women in the outside world’. She further revealed that during the lockdown, they started living together, and also planned pregnancy. But, when she got pregnant, he backed out, and later she went ahead and got an abortion. Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to make an official announcement about their wedding on THIS day [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

After hearing Mandana’s secret, Kangana told her, "No matter how much we talk about equality, God has been unkind. This bl**** body clock pushes us. Every time, you cannot wait years or decades to understand whether the guy is genuine. Women have motherly instincts and all of us want to be mothers. So many girls and women face the same in this world. What you faced was very brave, and common. It was your call, but I wish you'd kept your child."

To this Mandana replied, "No, people also tell me that I wasted a talent. But, I did not want a child who has a famous father but he is not around. I come from a broken family, I understand the emotional repercussions."