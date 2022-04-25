’s reality show Lock Upp makes it to the headlines because of the secrets that contestants reveal to save themselves from getting eliminated. But, this weekend, Kangana also shared a secret and it has shocked one and all. During the elimination task, Munawar Faruqui revealed that during his childhood, he was molested, and after hearing the stand-up comedian’s secret, all the contestants were teary-eyed. He said, “Maine yeh cheezein kabhi kisise share nahi kari kyunki I have to face them. I was a 6-year-old.. yeh aisa tha ki..bahut close family hoti hai aur kabhi kabhi… Mujhe us waqt nahi samajh aata tha aur 4-5 saal tak woh continuously chalta raha…chauthe saal woh cheezein ek baar bahut extreme hogai.” Also Read - Siddhant Chaturvedi drops a bare body mirror selfie; rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda REACTS

After Munawar revealed his secret, Kangana said, "Everyone gets touched inappropriately during their childhood. This is something that even I have witnessed. I was too young, and there was a guy in our hometown, who was a little older than me. So, he used to touch me inappropriately... but I didn't understand his intention at that time."

"That guy was exploring his sexuality, so he used to call us, asked us to strip down our clothes, and he used to check us.... we were around 6-year-old," she added.

The Dhaakad actress further praised Munawar for opening up about his childhood trauma. She said, “There is a huge stigma behind this, especially for men. It is very brave of you, Munawar, that you chose this platform to share your experience."

A few days ago, Munawar had also spoken up about how his mother had died by suicide. He had revealed, “It was the January of 2007 when my grandmom woke me up around 7 am, saying something had happened to my mother and she was in the hospital. My mom was screaming when I saw her in the hospital as she was being brought out of the emergency ward. She had her hand on her stomach and I held her hands. After she was shifted to the civil hospital, my grandmom took me aside and told me that my mother drank acid. I asked her why were we not telling the doctors and she said 'hum log problem me aa jaenge (we will be in trouble)'. I told my mom's sister's daughter, who was a nurse there and she was shocked. It was only then that her treatment began.”