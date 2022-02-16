After unveiling the power packed trailer of the fearless reality show, Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel is all set to hit the OTT scene from 27th February onward. Ahead of the show release, the host of the show, actress Kangana Ranaut and producer Ekta Kapoor paid a visit to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi to promote Lock Upp. While interacting with the media there, Kangana made a rather interesting and hilarious statement of locking up her "best friend" Karan Johar in her jail. Also Read - Lock Upp: Netizens slam trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor reality show; call it ‘Sasta Bigg Boss

was asked the question of who she'd like to lock up first in her jail. To which, she answered, "I would like to lock up my best friend ji, in my jail and host him there. Along with him, I'd even like to put ." Lock Upp promises to be an engaging captive reality show with all the ingredients that will keep you glued to your seat. A daring celebrity host, compelling tasks, dramatic fights, and an exciting mix of contestants who will do anything & everything to survive in the show's jail is the perfect amalgamation of entertainment.

Coming to the identity of the contestants, a well-placed source within the industry had earlier exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that risque model Poonam Pandey, known for courting controversies and leaving little to the imagination, along with names like Rohman Shawl and Shehnaaz Gill and polarising author Chetan Bhagat have been approached. It looks like the makers are living up to their promise of brining together an eclectic group from all walks of life to stir the pot with spice and sauce.

ALT Balaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24X7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. The audiences will have the power to punish or award their chosen contestants and even play 'Khabri' to some. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALT Balaji and MX Player from 27th February 2022.