Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut wants to incarcerate Karan Johar in her jail; calls him her 'best friend' – detailed PLOT TWIST inside

Kangana Ranaut and producer Ekta Kapoor paid a visit to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi to promote Lock Upp, where the host revealed why she's had a change of heart about her longtime foe, Karan Johar