On last week's Judgement day made a shocking revelation on how when she was asking it reveal her deepest secrets in the house for her survival. She revealed that she was in a relationship with a big-shot director who got her pregnant and later asked her to do an abortion. This left the host too teary-eyed and she said that the life of a woman isn't easy. After Mandana made this reevaluation Kanga on n her Instagram story as wrote that she only hopes people don't judge her and seems like her concerns are coming true. In the latest episode, we saw how eh contestants in the house called Mandana a gold digger.

And giving it back to them Mandana on the show said, " I may look fancy but I am spoiling myself with my money, what I have earned. As far as my dating is concerned, yes, I have dated powerful men. But it is not for their money. It is on record, I have broken up with a powerful man because it wasn't worth my time or life. Many times my things have gone. They have ruined my name and my life. Just like my ex." Further adding she said, " I know what I have done. I know who I have loved and with whom I have been in a relationship and how it was."

was one of the contestants who was called her gold digger, went straight to the camera and aid after Mandana's reaction, " I am not directly calling her a gold digger. But she has similar traits to a gold digger. She looks for prey, earns their sympathy, gets close, makes them hear her sob story and then befriends them like she tried to do with Zeeshan and me." Now we wonder if, on this week's Judgement Day, Kangana Ranaut will pick on the contestants who have been calling Mandana a gold digger.