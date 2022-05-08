Lock Upp Finale ended yesterday and Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner. He was one of the strongest contestants of the show. was the runner-up. Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash were also a part of the finale and they revealed some bedroom secrets about each other. When asked them who among them is a better kisser, Tejasswi Prakash said that both of them are very good. Karan added that Tajasswi was good when the kissed for the first time. They both also said that Karan likes to do PDA more. On this, Karan had said, “I believe jo bhi karna hai thok ke karo, warna na karo.” Karan also revealed that Tejasswi likes being on top. They also answered many other relationship questions and made the finale more interesting. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui: From his mother's suicide to being s*xually assaulted as a child, SHOCKING secrets revealed by the comedian

Meanwhile, in an interview to Pinkvilla, Tejasswi was asked if she wants to marry. She had replied, "I am someone who believes logon ki nazar bahot jaldi lag jati hai. For me the relationship is so precious that I cannot take that risk. So, I will not encourage the marriage topic. We both are focusing on our work and it will happen when it is supposed to happen. I feel blessed."

Karan and Tejasswi fell in love during Bigg Boss 15. Tehasswi ended up winning the show.They have been frequently seen together. Fans love their chemistry and want them to get married.