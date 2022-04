Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved celeb couples. As you might be aware, they fell in love during Bigg Boss 15. Now in a clip from Lock Upp, we can see Karan talking about the relationships that are formed during reality shows. He starts blushing while talking about Tejasswi and there is a smile on his face. At that very moment, Prince Narula, who recently entered the show, starts clapping with joy. It is indeed a really cute moment. Now fans are reacting on the clip. Wrote a user, “KK WHILE BLUSHING PRINCE MET HIS LADY LOVE KN A SHOW “IIIIIIII MET MY LADY LOVE ON A SHOW” BEST BF BEST HUMAN BEST JAILOR HE GOT THE BEST TAG FOR A REASON HE IS THE BEST EST !!!???????✨????????

#TejRan #LockUppWithKaranKundrra #KaranKundrra? #PriRan #PrinceNarula." Another user tweeted, "I'M NOT OVER THIS PART THE WAY HE BLUSHED AND PRINCE IMMEDIATELY KNEW WHAT HE IS GONNA SAYYY AHHHHH MY CUTIEESSSS SKSKSK???????????? #KaranKundrra? #PriRan #PrinceNarula #LockUppWithKaranKundrra #TejRan." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

What you do all have to say on this? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.