Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra edges past Kangana Ranaut to be the MVP of the show? [Exclusive]

Lock Upp has made news ever since it was announced that Ekta Kapoor is coming up with a reality show with Kangana Ranaut as a host. The show will run on the web for two months. Lock Upp has completed 100 million views on ALT Balaji and MX Player combined. There are some contestants like Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal, Karanvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma and others who are making news. The show has been trending on days when Kangana Ranaut comes as the host to evaluate the contestants. The presence of the unfiltered actress on the show has surely helped to grab eyeballs.

However, a source tells us that it is not Kangana Ranaut who has brought maximum viewership to the show. It is Karan Kundrra. The source close to the development said, "The makers are definitely getting great viewership for Kangana Ranaut. She is doing a fab job but the views are more on days when Karan Kundrra comes as the jailor. It is obvious that Karan Kundrra has been loved on Bigg Boss 15. There is an organic and definite craze for him. He has helped Lock Upp achieve the numbers in a significant manner."

This is Kangana Ranaut's debut in the reality show space. People have mixed reviews but many find her candid and honest. Fans love Kangana Ranaut's sharp tongue on the show. But it looks like Karan Kundrra has greater on ground draw. Fans watch the show to support him. Even TejRan fans are watching it just for KK.