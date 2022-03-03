Karan Kundrra fans have a huge reason to cheer as the Bigg Boss 15 finalist is seen on ’s Lock Upp. Fans are praising the actor and are trending #LockUppWithKaran. “@kkundrra what are you doing brother... What is this behaviour... Can u see your your craze... ? Watching is 4to 5 times of the normal watching...#Karankundrra #KKundrraSquad #TejRan #LockUppWithKaran RULA DETI HAI OUT NOW,” wrote a fan. Read another comment, “His presence and the amount of love with which he boosted Sara was ❤️❤️!!” Another tweet, “The way sunny @kkundrra teased sara??♥️♥️, The way he used his manipulation skills, the way he cheered up her. Ekta ji knows who rule the reality shows, she clearly picked up the right person at right time. #KaranKundrra.” Read another comment, “Contestants calling him Sir, getting sad when he was leaving, asking him to stay with them. Okay i take my words back. I'm happy he's doing this. The satisfaction i got while watching it??” Also Read - Yami Gautam RESPONDS to Kangana Ranaut praise for A Thursday; says, 'From one self-made actor to another'

Karan's song Rula Deti Hai with girlfriend Tejaaswi Prakash recently released.